Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS FLGMF opened at $19.49 on Monday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
