Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FLGMF opened at $19.49 on Monday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

