FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.