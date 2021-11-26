FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Amundi acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 44.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 721,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

