First United Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Target by 91.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Target by 58.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Target by 51.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $248.76 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

