First United Bank & Trust Makes New $259,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,628.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,476.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,437.57. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $975.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

