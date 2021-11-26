First United Bank & Trust Buys 145 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $2,014,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Generac by 36.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $437.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

