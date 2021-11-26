First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

