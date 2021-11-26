First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

