First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $181.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.83 million and the highest is $182.15 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $188.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $717.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $720.55 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $728.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

FHB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. 263,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

