First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of First Foundation worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $762,310. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

