First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,193 shares of company stock worth $762,310. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

