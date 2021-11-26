First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 867,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,940.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

