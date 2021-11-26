First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 72 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

