First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 365 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

