First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,372 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

