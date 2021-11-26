First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

