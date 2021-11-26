First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

USMV opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

