First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $$14.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.