First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 84,611.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.11 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

