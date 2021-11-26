First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 15,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

