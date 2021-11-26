Firo Market Capitalization Achieves $102.58 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00013802 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $102.58 million and $9.52 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,610,349 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

