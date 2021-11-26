Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.15. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,167 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.