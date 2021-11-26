Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 83,324 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,324 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 209,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 158,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

