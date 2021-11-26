Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $32.22 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

