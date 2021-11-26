Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $319.72 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

