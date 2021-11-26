Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 713,334 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 395,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.