Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 163 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $224.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

