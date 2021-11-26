Financial Comparison: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Healthpeak Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 4 6 0 2.45 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.37 $413.56 million $1.15 30.17 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 6.85 -$391.73 million ($2.78) -8.30

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -56.31% -9.74% -5.08%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

