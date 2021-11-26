Field & Main Bank Buys 405 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -939.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.