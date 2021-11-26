Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 204.20 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

