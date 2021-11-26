Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,791 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

