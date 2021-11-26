Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

FAST opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 60,836 shares valued at $3,432,141. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

