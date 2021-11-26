FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $229,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 450.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $540,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

