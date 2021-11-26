Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 0.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 37,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 275,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exro Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

