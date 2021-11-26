ExclusiveCoin Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $555,857.09 and approximately $369.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017230 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

