Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.09

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as high as C$44.98. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.92, with a volume of 42,835 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 145.41%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

