Exchange Income (EIFZF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$35.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

