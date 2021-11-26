EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00233288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.