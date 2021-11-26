EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

