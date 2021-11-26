EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

