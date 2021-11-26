Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

