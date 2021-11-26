Evercore ISI Upgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

