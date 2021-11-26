Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRDA stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

