Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.