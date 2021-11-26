Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

ESEA opened at $25.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

