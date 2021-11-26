Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $128,439.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $128,439.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

