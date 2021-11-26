Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $583.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

