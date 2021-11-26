Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Boeing Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

NYSE BA opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.