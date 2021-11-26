Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

