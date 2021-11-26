Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.22.

EQX opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

